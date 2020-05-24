Katherine Nicolini MUNSTER, IN - Katherine Nicolini, nee Vlahos, age 98, was born on July 15, 1921 in Indiana Harbor. She passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on April 29, 2020. She is survived by her devoted daughter Kathleen Nicolini. She was preceded in death by her husband John Nicolini, who was the love of her life, her beloved parents Panayiota and Nicholas Vlahos, her brothers Louis Shepherd, Deno Vlahos, James Vlahos and her sister Rose Vlahos. She was also preceded in death by Helen Karmangianis Bernardi, with whom she was best friends since the age of four. "Auntie Kay" is survived by Helen's girls, Joanne Bernardi, Cynthia Bernardi and Maria Bernardi and Helen's adored grandchild Alexandra Roeser (John). Father Constantine Aliferakis conducted a funeral liturgy on May 5, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church I Schererville Indiana followed by interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery. In this era of the pandemic, there was no wake or memorial dinner. The remembrances of Katherine by all of her family and friends were unable to be shared. Here are a few sweet memories of Katherine "Kay" Nicolini. She grew up in the tight knit Greek Community of Indiana Harbor. Her father Nicholas was on the first church board of St. George. My mother remembered going to the first liturgy. She has new shoes… black patent Mary Janes. She and her brothers were active in Church. She attended the Plato Greek School, acted in Greek language plays and recited Greek poems on Greek Independence Day, She attended Washington High School with her brother Jimmy and was featured in many revues, The first song she ever sang in public was "Deep Purple". After high school she also sang with a Big Band, chaperoned by her brothers, of course. To the shock of some Greeks, she married my Italian father, John Nicolini in 1944. She joined my father in San Diego where he was in the U.S. Marine Corps. While she was there, she worked in the defense industry. When my father shipped out for Iwo Jima, she returned to Indiana Harbor to await his return. Throughout her life she was active in the Greek Community. Here is what her church had to say about her. Kay was a founding member of our church, and was currently the oldest living member of our parish. She was heavily involved in our community and its organizations. She was an active member of The Ladies Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Penelope. In her later years, as most would be slowing down, she became a member of the St. George Parish Council, serving as our first female Parish Council President. Her commitment to our community was unparalleled. She served on too many committees to mention and always looked for the betterment of her beloved St. George. She single handedly raised over $800,000 over the years for Greekfest sponsorships. She greeted parishioners warmly every Sunday and welcomed all our guests with open arms. To our youth, she was "Yia Yia" Nicolini, the nice lady that greeted them at the door on their way to Sunday School. Whether you knew her for a lifetime or just met her, you admired her kindness and her incredible sense of style. She joins her beloved husband John and her parents, brothers and sister in heaven. Our deepest sympathies to her daughter, Kathy. We will miss you Kay! Thank you for making our community a better place. May your memory be eternal. Mom, I will love you forever.



