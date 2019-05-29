Katheryn Nellie Fronek

Katheryn Nellie Fronek, age 90, was welcomed to her eternal home by her Lord and Savior on May 24, 2019. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Lori (Herb) Sitter, Dan (Denise) Fronek and son-in-law, Jon Dees; grandchildren: Joseph (Julie A.) Sitter, Ann-Nicole Sitter, Michael (Julie M.) Sitter, Mary-Katheryn (Robert) Prim, Stephanie (James) Kallemeyn, Rachel Dees, David (Elizabeth) Sitter, Cara Dees, Franklin (Jenna) Sitter, Lauren (Mark) Plesha, Andrew Sitter, (Fiance, Katherine Huizenga) Noah Fronek; and great grandchildren: Clarissa Sitter, Anna Prim, Jonathan Sitter, Jorianne Sitter, Nora Prim, Elaina Sitter, Grant Sitter, Tessa Prim, Nadia Sitter, Janessa Sitter, Hallie Sitter, Levi Kallemeyn, Selah Kallemeyn, Jacylin Sitter, David Sitter II, Maya Sitter, Benjamin Kallemeyn, Jackson Sitter, Wyatt Sitter, Florence Plesha, Clayton Sitter, Mattea Kallemeyn, Anthony Plesha, and Gerrit Sitter. Also mourning her loss; sister, Wilma (Don) Eriks; sister-in-laws: Sharon (late Frank) Fronek, Janice Lloyd; brother-in-law, James (Gerri) Fronek; cousin, Nellie Mashman and many nieces, nephews and dear friends and church family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Charles, her eldest daughter, Kimberly and her parents, Bernard and Anna Jansen.

Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday June 1, 2019, at Ross Community Reformed Church, 3900 W. 41st. Ave., Gary, Indiana, 46408. Pastors Shawn Gerbers and Joe Ludders officiating. Interment, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, Indiana. Memorials may be given to Ross Community Reformed Church.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling 219-838-0800, or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com