Kathleen A. Carrico (nee Ihnat)

HOBART, IN - Kathleen A. Carrico (nee Ihnat) age 69 of Hobart, formerly of Miller, passed away on December 11, 2019. She was a graduate of Andrean HS, class of '68. Kathy received her Associates Degree in Nursing from IU and her BS degree in Nursing from St. Francis College. She was a retired Assistant Director of Nursing at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents-Ted and Marguerite "Gete" Ihnat. She is survived by her husband of 30 years Dean; children Jason (Colleen) Kontos of Chesterton, Aaron (Jennifer)Noel of Valparaiso, Jerry (Jamie) Noel of Hobart, Jordan Carrico of Hobart; grandchildren Mitchell, Danille, Ava, Antonio, Alex, Allie and Charlie; siblings Terry (Dixie) Ihnat of Tipton, IN, Marguerite "Tuck" (Wally) DeRose of Schererville, Patty (Peter) Castronova of Northlake, IL; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St. Hobart, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 6060 Miller Ave., Gary, IN. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery, 8178 Cline Ave. Schererville, IN. Contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Lake Church. www.burnsfuneral.com