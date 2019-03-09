Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen A. "Kathy" Ratkovich.

Kathleen A. Ratkovich "Kathy" (nee Paprocki)

STEGER, IL - Kathleen A. Ratkovich "Kathy" (nee Paprocki), age 68 of Steger, IL. Beloved wife of Rick for 48 years. Loving mother to Christopher (Elaine) Ratkovich, Sarah (Jason) Jenkins, Patrick and Nicholas Ratkovich. Cherished grandmother of Tyler and Zoey. Devoted daughter of the late William and Annette Paprocki. Dearest sister of Annette Dobrzeniecki, Judy (late Jeff) Carlson, William Paprocki, Caroline Trauscht, and Tom (Linda) Paprocki. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Kathy enjoyed entertaining and cooking was her passion. She brightened the lives of family, friends and strangers alike andshe will be dearly missed.

Visitation Sunday 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41 Wicker Ave. at 97th Street) St. John, IN. Funeral service Monday, March 11, 2019 Directly at St. James Church, 22400 S. Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, IL. where an additional visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's memory to St. James food pantry appreciated. www.elmwoodchapel.com (219-365-3474).