Kathleen Ann Kutie (nee Synko)

ST. JOHN, IN - Kathleen Ann Kutie (nee Synko), 72, of St. John, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. She is survived by her devoted daughter Natalie and son-in-law Duane Schwemlein; loving grandchildren: Stephen, Peter, Benedict, Katherine, and Joseph; brother Richard (Marcia) Synko, nieces Colleen Davis and Barbara Ozee, and nephew Pete Synko; mother-in-law Ann Kutie, sisters-in-law JoAnn (Randy) Novakowski and Lois (David) Haskins; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, including cousin Jim Repko; countless friends, especially Nancy Celmer, MaryLou Platis, AnneMarie Behary, and Judy Nelson; and her side-kick, her dog Lexington.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her beloved husband Stephen J. Kutie; parents Peter and Helen Synko, and niece Jennifer Huckleberg.

Born and raised in East Chicago, Kathy was the second child and only daughter to Peter and Helen Synko (nee Shulak). Kathy attended Bishop Noll Institute and Saint Joseph's College in Renssealer. Kathy met Steve, the love of her life, while working as a waitress at Puntillo's in East Chicago. She remained a devoted wife to Steve until his sudden passing at age 53 in 1999.

Kathy was a teacher and a true educator at heart as she taught for over 40 years in the East Chicago school system. For a time, Kathy served as director for UTEP, the Urban Teacher Education Program. Kathy finished her career as a librarian at Central High School. After retirement, Kathy continued to be very active with the Lake County Retired Teachers Association. Kathy was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, and was always incredibly active in the community. Kathy belonged to Saint James Catholic Church in Highland, and she always remained dedicated to her family throughout her entire life. Her five grandchildren were the absolute lights of her life. In addition to spending time with her family, Kathy enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader, and in her earlier years, she thoroughly enjoyed camping, gardening, and sewing. Kathy loved to golf, and was active in and golfed with the South Shore Ladies Golf League.

Kathy was extremely generous, impeccably organized, and a remarkably strong woman. Absolutely everything that she did throughout her entire life, she truly did in an extraordinary way. Although her physical presence will be tremendously missed in all of our lives, we are fully comforted knowing that her soul and spirit continue to remain strong and that she has entered into the promise of Eternal Life.

A funeral Mass will be held at Saint James Catholic Church in Highland on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial immediately following Mass at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. Complete funeral arrangements can be located at BURNSKISH.COM.