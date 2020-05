Kathleen "Kathy" Franko 10/14/1947 - 5/21/2013 IN LOVING MEMORY OF KATHLEEN "KATHY" FRANKO. There isn't a day that we don't think of you. Even though it's been so long since you saw us last. You impacted our lives more than you could ever know. We love you so much. Love, Charlie, Bob, Melissa, Dennis Hannah and Ella



