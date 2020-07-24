Kathleen Gallagher

BARTLETT, IL - Kathleen Gallagher age 75 of Bartlett, IL passed away on July 22, 2020. Kathleen was born on February 13, 1945 in Gary IN to John and Mary Gallagher who proceed her in death. She is also proceeded in death by her brothers John Jr., Terrence and Patrick.

Kathleen is survived by her dearest friend of many years Alice Kroczka. She is also survived by her brothers Kevin(Doris) of Chesterton, IN, Mark (Margaret) of Ogden Dunes, IN, and Timothy of Niles, Mi: Sisters Theresa Gallagher Riggs of Hebron, Marian Jungerman of Denver,CO, Regina(Art) Wright of Valparaiso, and Cecily (Dave) Smith of Medford, OR and numerous nieces and nephews. Kathleen go he BA from Roosevelt University and Masters in Psychology from University of Illinois. She worked for many years in the compliance side of Workers' Compensation Insurance advocating for employee rights. She enjoyed reading, music, watching movies and spending time with family and friends.