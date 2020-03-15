Kathleen Haburjak

PORTAGE, IN - Kathleen Haburjak, age 83, a longtime Portage resident passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on August 6, 1936 in Gary, IN to the late Julius and Tillie (nee Goyda) Sarkotich. On September 1, 1956 she married the love of her life the late Michael Robert Haburjak in Gary, IN. Kathleen loved to go bowling, travel to Canada for fishing trips and vacation with her family. She also enjoyed taking her grandchildren to the Dairy Dip for ice cream. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Kathleen is survived by four children, Kathleen Haburjak, Michael J. Haburjak, Janet (James) Carter and James W. (Pam) Haburjak; six grandchildren, Evan (Meg) Pincus, Danny Pincus, Nichole Draia, Tyler Haburjak, Zach Carter and Michael Haburjak; great-grandchildren, Airabella and Ruby, and other loving family members and friends.

Cremation is entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, Portage. Per Kathleen's wishes her memorial service is private, (219) 762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.