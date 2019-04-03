Kathleen M. Kountz (nee Manning)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Kathleen M. Kountz (nee Manning), age 83, of Hegewisch, passed March 31, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Loving mother of Donald (Linnea), David (late Pauline A.), Daniel (Laura), and Karleen (Gregory) Nalepka. Cherished grandmother of Thomas, Nicholas, Erik, Brian, Laura, and Hanna. Fond daughter of the late Thomas Manning and the late Marie nee Ribovich. Sister of the late Thomas (Shirley) Manning. Many nieces and nephews. Graduate of South Chicago School of Nursing, and former R.N. at South Shore Hospital.

Kathleen was a craft enthusiast, and loved working with her hands. She enjoyed painting, creating stain glass, ceramics and porcelain, and her favorites quilting and sewing. She belonged to many quilting clubs who will miss her dearly. Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Columba Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. John & St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday April 5, 2019. 773-646-1133 or www.opytfh.com