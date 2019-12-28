Kathleen Metzger

Guest Book
  • "I love you Aunt Kathy. You will definitely be missed, you..."
    - Rachel Griggs
  • "This great lady is my Aunt Kathy strong loving and caring..."
    - Victoria Pavey
  • "This great lady is my Aunt Kathy strong loving and a..."
    - Victoria Pavey
  • "It was a long flight.. You fought hard. Soar like an Eagle...."
    - Debra Barnes
  •  
    - Dawn Dannis
Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kathleen Metzger

HAMMOND, IN - Kathleen Metzger, age 61, of Hammond, passed away on December 24, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband: Bob Metzger; loving children: Thomas Patterson III and John Metzger; grandchildren: Thomas (Savanna) Patterson IV, Kat Patterson, Keygan Patterson, and Phyllisa Patterson; great grandchild: Gracie Patterson; siblings: Carrol Winebrenner, Lee Garton, and Barry Garton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: Eleanor Burke, Leroy Garton, and Jean Garton.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday December 29, 2019 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a service at 6:00 p.m. Kathleen will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Dec. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.