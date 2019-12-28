Kathleen Metzger

HAMMOND, IN - Kathleen Metzger, age 61, of Hammond, passed away on December 24, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband: Bob Metzger; loving children: Thomas Patterson III and John Metzger; grandchildren: Thomas (Savanna) Patterson IV, Kat Patterson, Keygan Patterson, and Phyllisa Patterson; great grandchild: Gracie Patterson; siblings: Carrol Winebrenner, Lee Garton, and Barry Garton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: Eleanor Burke, Leroy Garton, and Jean Garton.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday December 29, 2019 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a service at 6:00 p.m. Kathleen will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.