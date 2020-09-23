Kathleen Michele Ershick

PORTAGE, IN - Kathleen Michele Ershick, age 52, of Portage, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. She was born in Gary, Indiana on October 13, 1967. She attended the Special Education Learning Facility in Valparaiso, where she participated in Special Olympics. She graduated from S.E.L.F in 1987. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Backstreet Boys, Michael Jackson, and The Beatles.

Kathleen is survived by her parents, Roger and Cynthia Ershick; brother, Scott Ershick; nephew, Scott Ershick II; and niece Jessica Ershick. She also leaves behind her two furry pals, Jake and Minnie.

A funeral service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating at REES FUNERAL HOMES, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will take place just prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at

