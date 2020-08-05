1/
Kathleen "Kat" Peterson
{ "" }
Kathleen Peterson "Kat"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kathleen Peterson "Kat", age 79, of East Chicago passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home.

She is survived by one daughter, Felecia Peterson; one son, Wallace Lee Peterson, Jr.; three grandchildren: David R. Douglas, Eric R. Douglas, Danielle L. Peterson; one great granddaughter, Harli J. Douglas and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Wallace Lee Peterson, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 11:00a.m. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago. Rev. George W. Walker, Jr. officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 Hinton & Williams Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Peterson was retired from the Welfare Department. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Peterson family during their time of loss.



Published in The Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
