Kathleen R. Bogash (nee Komisarcik)

VALPARAISO, IN - Kathleen R. Bogash (nee Komisarcik) age 54 of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She is survived by her four children: Joseph (Jennifer) Willison, Jacqueline (Nic) Thompson, Jenilynne (Austin) Fendley, Jessica McClure; five grandchildren: Landen, Madison, and Kendra Thompson, Kadence and Beau Fendley; her parents Joseph and Beverly Komisarcik; two brothers: Phillip (Theresa) Komisarcik and Daniel (Phyllis) Komisarcik. She is preceded in death by husband Arthur Bogash, Jr., and fiance Richard McClure.

Kathleen was an employee of Sam's Club in Merrillville. She was a devoted and fun-loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Monday from 2:00-8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 4:30 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 10:00 A.M. from Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church (8303 Taft St., Merrillville) with Rev. Peter Muha officiating. Cremation will follow Mass.

