MUNSTER, IN - Kathleen "Kay" Schenck age 93, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Bill) Kennedy and Paula (Reid) Reynolds; grandchildren, William Kennedy, Jamie Kennedy, Randall (Erin) Reynolds and Kathryn Reynolds; great granddaughter, Rian Reynolds; sister, Donna (Lloyd) Hinkley; brother, Lyle (Phyllis) Blue and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, William K. Schenck.

Kay was born July 28, 1926 in Kearney, NE to the late Emery and Rose Blue and was a proud graduate of University of Nebraska. On April 3, 1948, she married the love of her life, William K. Schenck and together they raised two daughters. Upon retirement, she became an active volunteer and board member for WANISS, member of Schererville and Dyer Garden Clubs, Hammond Panhellenic, Community Associates of Art Institute, and AAUW. Kay enjoyed traveling all over the world and music, attending Chicago Symphony Orchestra. "Queen Mother Kay" enjoyed spending time with her Red Hat Society friends and many other friends. Kay was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:30 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Jose Santos officiating.

Entombment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday morning from 10:30 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Avenue Munster, IN 46321.

