Kathleen V. Michelin (nee Kulik)

HOBART, IN - Kathleen V. Michelin (nee Kulik), age 83, of Hobart, formerly of Hammond, passed away August 19, 2019. She graduated from Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1954. Kathleen is a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. She and her late husband, George, enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home. Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, George; daughter, Michele. She is survived by her children, Renee (Bob) Bush, Mark (Christine) Keith (Jane), Brian, John (Jodi), Jim (Tracey) Michelin; 15 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Kathleen will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian burial will take place DIRECTLY at St. Bridgets Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com