Kathryn "Kay" B. Dobos

MUNSTER, IN - Kathryn "Kay" B. Dobos, age 97, of Munster, IN passed away on Monday June 22, 2020. She is survived by her sister-in-law: Patricia Stambeck of Hammond; nieces: Cynthia Kiepura, Nancy Smolen, Barbara (Gregory) Nawracaj, and Elizabeth (Kevin) Dahncke; nephew: Richard (Kimberly) Dobos; many great nieces and nephews; four great-great nieces and one great-great nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ann and Frank Dobos; brother: Richard Dobos; and sister: Marie Herod.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at noon at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Kathryn was a graduate of Catholic Central High School Class of 1939 (now Bishop Noll Institute). She retired from a Public Relations firm in Chicago, IL. Kathryn loved to golf and was a member of Lansing Sportsman Club. She also loved to travel and tell stories of her many trips to Europe and the cruises she took. However; shopping was her passion. Kay was a generous caring and loving person who was loved by all. She will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area or the charity of your choice in her loving memory. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.