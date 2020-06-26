Kathryn B. "Kay" Dobos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathryn "Kay" B. Dobos

MUNSTER, IN - Kathryn "Kay" B. Dobos, age 97, of Munster, IN passed away on Monday June 22, 2020. She is survived by her sister-in-law: Patricia Stambeck of Hammond; nieces: Cynthia Kiepura, Nancy Smolen, Barbara (Gregory) Nawracaj, and Elizabeth (Kevin) Dahncke; nephew: Richard (Kimberly) Dobos; many great nieces and nephews; four great-great nieces and one great-great nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ann and Frank Dobos; brother: Richard Dobos; and sister: Marie Herod.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at noon at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Kathryn was a graduate of Catholic Central High School Class of 1939 (now Bishop Noll Institute). She retired from a Public Relations firm in Chicago, IL. Kathryn loved to golf and was a member of Lansing Sportsman Club. She also loved to travel and tell stories of her many trips to Europe and the cruises she took. However; shopping was her passion. Kay was a generous caring and loving person who was loved by all. She will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area or the charity of your choice in her loving memory. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-836-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved