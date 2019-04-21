Kathryn "Katie" Batusic (nee Pavlovic)

CROWN POINT, IN - Kathryn "Katie" Batusic (nee Pavlovic), age 93 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at Crown Point Christian Village on April 10, 2019 with her son at her side.

She is survived by her son, Dave (Helen) Batusic; three grandchildren: Lisa (Chris) Westforth of Paris, France, Jim Batusic of Stockbridge, GA and John Batusic of Naples, FL; three great-grandchildren: Cayden, Callie, and Vinny Westforth; nephews Jack and Tom Wunder, niece, Sally Pruce; life long friends, Donna Pavel and Betty Super. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Batusic; parents, John and Mandaline Pavlovic; cousins, Katherine Brown, John Pavlovich, Ann Antol, Mary Pintar, Dorothy Kisylia, and Steve Pavlovich.

Katie was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, class of 1944. She was drawn to politics her whole life and spent her career working as a legal secretary/court reporter for Lake County Superior Court Room 4 Judge Anthony B. Roszkowski and Gary City Court Judge Richard S. Kaplan, and later as a case worker for Dozier T. Allen Calumet Township Trustee.

Katie was an officer and member of Croatian Sons Lodge #170, and secretary-treasury of the Slovene National Benefit Society (SNPJ). She was on the building committee for the Croatian Center in Merrillville and with her decorating skills was instrumental in many of the design selections with the building chair and long-time friend, Betty Morgavan.

Katie was also a member of St. Joseph the Worker Croatian Catholic Church, St. Stephen the Martyr (God's squad), and St. Elizabeth Seton. She relished her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was proud of their accomplishments. She enjoyed cooking, decorating, crossword puzzles and watching her favorite golfers, Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler. Katie was one of a kind, an energetic personality and a lively conversationalist who will be missed by all.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME (811 E. Franciscan, Crown Point, IN) on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian of Burial will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Joliet St., Crown Point with Rev. Pat Kalich officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

Special appreciation to Crown Point Christian Village, Haven Unit, to Dr. Raj Majety and Tiffany, RN for their care and to cardiologist, Dr. S.N. Makam, for his care over the last two decades.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crown Point Community Foundation or the Haven Unit at Crown Point Christian Village.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.