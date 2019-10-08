Kathryn Bokun (nee Macesich)

HOBART, IN - Kathryn Bokun (nee Macesich) passed away on October 5, 2019 at St Mary's Hospital. She was born on July 24, 1929, in East Chicago, IN. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vaso (Bill) Bokun; her sister: Ann (John) Cavallo, Betty (Ted) Zych, and Millie (Frank) Pieramico; and her brother: Mike (Jean) Macesich. She was also preceded in death by her niece Carol Janicki, and nephews Ted Zych Jr. and David Macesich.

She is survived by her three sons: George (Deborah) Bokun, Dan (Jane) Bokun and Nick (Elise) Bokun. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Ben Bokun, Nicholas (Grace-fiancee) Bokun and Alissa (David) Baron, and Anthony and Mitchell Weidinger.

She will be deeply missed by her many nieces, nephews and kumovi.

Kathryn Graduated in 1947 from E.C. Washington. She worked at the East Chicago phone company and Almira's bakery in Hammond, IN.

She was a member of St. Sava, Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church, in Merrillville, IN. Kathryn was also a member of Saint Sava Serbian Sisters' Circle.

Funeral Services will be held directly at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St., Merrillville, IN 46410 at 10:00 a.m. Very Reverend Marko Matic officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Pomen service will be offered at 7:00 p.m. For more info, call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com