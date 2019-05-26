Kathryn "Joan" Broadwell

Service Information
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL
60438
(708)-474-0024
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
3010 Ridge Road
Lansing, IN
Obituary
Kathryn "Joan" Broadwell (nee Druga)

LANSING, IL - Kathryn "Joan" Broadwell, age 86 of Lansing, Illinois passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Bob (Debbie) Broadwell, John (Joy) Broadwell, and Jim (Kathy) Broadwell. Cherished grandmother of Dan, Kevin (Katie), Julia, Michael, and Sarah and great grandmother of Clark, Violet, and Rylee. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband Bob of 40 years, parents Michael Druga and mother Katie (nee Logar) Druga, and brother Ron (Vickie) Druga.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Joan will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 beginning with 9:30 AM closing prayers at the funeral home, then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Joan will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois.

Joan was a member of St. Ann Ladies Club, St. Ann Ministry of Consolation, proud member of the "Crazy Eights", and St. Ann Choir and Resurrection Choir. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to the or City of Hope. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in The Times on May 26, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.