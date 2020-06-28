Kathryn E. Smith

HIGHLAND, IN - Kathryn E. Smith, of Highland, IN, passed away June 25, 2020. Born to Eli and Emma Zimmerman of Whiting, preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and seven sisters, and her son Ricky. She is survived by her daughter Molly (Smith) Schneider, and her grandchildren Corey (Tabitha), Garrett, and Kendall Schneider.

She graduated from George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1945. Kaye retired from Lever Brothers (Unilever) in 1990 after 43 years of service. She remained active in the Lever Brothers Retiree Club as the Good and Welfare Officer. She was a member of the Eastern Stars, Moose Lodge 783, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2498, and American Legion Post 66.

Private family services were held.

