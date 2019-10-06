Kathryn Jane Shinovich

CLEARWATER, FL -

Kathryn Jane Shinovich, 78, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Loving mother of Mark Mumaw, Suzanne (John) Homans, Lori Montgomery, and Michael Shinovich. Cherished grandmother of Devin Homans, Connor Homans and Alexander Montgomery. Dear sister to Nancy Duszynski. Fond aunt to Christine Marken and Robert Duszynski. Friend to many.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother Donald.

Born in Gary, IN on July 13, 1941. Attended Portage High School and graduated in 1960. Obtained her Associate of Science Degree in Dental Hygiene from Indiana University Northwest on May 10, 1984.

Kathryn enjoyed her family, dancing, aerobics, gardening and church. She Retired to Clearwater, FL in 2004.