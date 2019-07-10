Kathryn Jean Cody

VALPARAISO, IN - Kathryn Jean Cody, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born October 5, 1927 in Boone Grove to the late Lester and Mildred (Upp) Douglas. Katie graduated from Boone Grove High School and was a member of the First Christian Church in Valparaiso. She enjoyed sewing, painting, knitting, her dogs, and camping and traveling with her husband. On June 22, 1947 in Boone Grove, Katie married James C. Cody, who preceded her in death in 2010.

She is survived by their daughter, Lynn (Michael) Kinsey of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Douglas Kinsey, Caryn (Craig) Beougher; great-granddaughters: Katelynn and Kenzie; and brother-in-law, Harry Cody.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 1:30 PM CST. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI.