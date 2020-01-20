Kathryn Kotul

Kathryn Kotul

Crown Point/Hessville - Kathryn Kotul age 96, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her sons: Paul J. Kotul and David (Jill) Kotul; granddaughter, Caitlyn (fiance Mike Hawkins) Kotul and many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Kathryn was born September 2, 1923 in Turtle Creek, PA.

She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Peter J. Muha officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com


Published in The Times on Jan. 20, 2020
