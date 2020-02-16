Kathryn Tina Karlakis

WEST HILLS, CA - Kathryn Tina Karlakis, age 77, of West Hills, CA, passed away Friday January 31, 2020. Born to Spiro and Cynthia (Greven) Barkas on July 16, 1942 in Hammond, IN, who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 1960. She married Theodore Karlakis in 1963 at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond, IN, where she was a member. She moved to Van Nuys, CA with her husband in 1963 where she was employed by Pacific Bell Telephone Company. Later, she studied early childhood education at Valley and Pierce Colleges and became a pre-kindergarten teacher. She taught at Saint Nicholas School in Northridge, CA until her retirement in 2004. Tina also was an active member of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Northridge, CA.

She is survived by her husband Theodore Karlakis of 57 years, her son Michael Karlakis (Caroline Kalve), brother Dan (Theresa) Barkas; nieces, Nicole (Barkas) Lutz, Kristi (Barkas) Strom, Lisa (Barkas) Wilks, Dana Barkas; nephew Sam (Annesa) Barkas and cousins in California , Indiana and Missouri .

Funeral Services were held Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Northridge, CA, 91325.

Service under the direction of Bastian & Perrott, Oswald Mortuary, FD-1198.