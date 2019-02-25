Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy A. (Behrens) Vaught.

Kathy A. Vaught (nee Behrens)

WHITING, IN - Kathy A. Vaught (nee Behrens) 60 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Whittenberg Village, Crown Point. She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 year, Ray Vaught; loving mother of Rob (Jennifer) Vaught, Nichole (late Joseph) Flores, Ryan (Amie) Vaught and Aaron (Karyn) Vaught; adoring grandmother of eight; cherished daughter of the late Geraldine (Rosinski) Behrens and Fred (Janet Coyer) Behrens; dearest sister of Fred (Diane) Behrens and Cindy (Todd) Kerr; many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 9:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m.

Kathy Vaught was born on October 25, 1958 and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1976. Kathy was a retiree of Purdue University Calumet with a service of 28 years and enjoyed crafting and playing bunco. A devoted wife, mother and grandma, Kathy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.