Kathy D. Ellis "Kat"

HAMMOND, IN - Kathy D. Ellis "Kat", age 64, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster.

Survivors lifelong companion, Cavanaugh Gary; two daughters, Cimone Gary and Chantel (Lamont) Hunter; two grandchildren, Nathaniel Adams and Taryn Hunter; two sisters, Peggy Ann Ellis and Judy Ellis; three brothers, Willie (Bernetta) Ellis, Jesse (Ruby) Ellis, Jr., and James Keith Ellis, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by two sisters, Denise Myles and Desiree Brock; three brothers, Claudell Ellis, George Walker and Cordell Walker.

Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience with a public Memorial Service scheduled at a later date.

HINTON & WLLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Ellis family during their time of loss.