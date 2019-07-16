Kathy Fotopoulos (nee Psofios)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kathy Fotopoulos (nee Psofios), age 86, late of Schererville, formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholaos G. Fotopoulos. Loving mother of Maria Fotopoulos, the late George N. (Casandra A.) Fotopoulos and Effie (Chrisanthos) Economopoulos. Proud grandmother of Athanasios, Nicholas and Chris Zaglaras, Nicholaos G. (Kelsey) Fotopoulos and Alexandria A. (Drew) Walters, and Catherine and Peter Economopoulos. Kind sister of the late Demetrios Demetriou, the late Christos Demetriou, Yiannis Demetriou and Angelos Demetriou.Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Athanasios and Efthimia Psofio.

To lie in state from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 13631 S. Brainard Ave., Chicago, IL, until time of services. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Arrangements entrusted to OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633, (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com.