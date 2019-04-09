Kathy Jo Marshall

HEBRON, IN - Kathy Jo Marshall, age 48, of Hebron, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Kathy is survived by her daughter: Rebah (Noah) Ginn; parents, Linda and Robert Wantroba; brother, Joseph Marshall; and sister, Kimberly (Matthew) Schoff. Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Marshall.

Kathy enjoyed crafting, painting, jewelry making, photography, and nature walks. As a member of Bethel Church in Valparaiso, Kathy loved singing and playing keyboard for various church events and services.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10:00 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME - HEBRON, with Pastor Kyle Felke officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.

