  • "Love you Kathy. My heart hurts now but you are in heaven...."
    - Kathy Long
  • "I remember Kathy for her love for others and joy she..."
    - Susan Snell
  • "I remember Kathy being a very kind individual, and I have..."
    - Cindi Czapla
  • "My memories of Kathy will be of fun times shared on a lake..."
    - Deb Smolinski

HEBRON, IN - Kathy Jo Marshall, age 48, of Hebron, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Kathy is survived by her daughter: Rebah (Noah) Ginn; parents, Linda and Robert Wantroba; brother, Joseph Marshall; and sister, Kimberly (Matthew) Schoff. Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Marshall.

Kathy enjoyed crafting, painting, jewelry making, photography, and nature walks. As a member of Bethel Church in Valparaiso, Kathy loved singing and playing keyboard for various church events and services.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10:00 AM at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME - HEBRON, with Pastor Kyle Felke officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.

Published in The Times on Apr. 9, 2019
