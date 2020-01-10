Kathy L. Hein (nee Wandrey)

CROWN POINT, IN - Kathy L. Hein (nee Wandrey), age 70, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Ben) Pearson; sister, Karen (Mick) Belcher; niece, Kari Sheward; and nephew, Rob Huey.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Violet Wandrey.

Kathy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point. She was a retired school teacher from the Hammond Public School System. Kathy was an avid shopper.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Kathy's name to VNA Hospice-Porter County.

