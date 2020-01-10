Kathy L. (Wandrey) Hein (1949 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Nobody did a Christmas school celebration like Kathy! Her..."
    - Beth Sinclair
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. God bless you and your family...."
    - Jennifer Frank
  • "Kathy always had a smile. Always. Even when life was..."
    - Gladys Jean Ullstam
  • "Sorry for your loss. "
    - Dee & Dad
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kathy L. Hein (nee Wandrey)

CROWN POINT, IN - Kathy L. Hein (nee Wandrey), age 70, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Ben) Pearson; sister, Karen (Mick) Belcher; niece, Kari Sheward; and nephew, Rob Huey.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Violet Wandrey.

Kathy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point. She was a retired school teacher from the Hammond Public School System. Kathy was an avid shopper.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Kathy's name to VNA Hospice-Porter County.

Sign Kathy's guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


logo
Published in The Times on Jan. 10, 2020
bullet Teachers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.