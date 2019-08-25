Kathy Louise Wodrich Schmidt

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL - Kathy Louise Wodrich Schmidt, age 55 of Elk Grove Village passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 with her daughter, her father, her brother, and her husband at her side at JourneyCare in Barrington, IL. She battled cancer and suffered multiple strokes in recent years. She is now with her Lord in heaven.

She was born on October 8, 1963 in Valparaiso, IN to Wayne Warren Wodrich, and Dorothy "Dodie" Irene Wodrich (deceased). She is survived by her father Wayne of Valparaiso, IN, her brother David Steven Wodrich (wife Lisa Dawn (Trinkler) Wodrich) of Chesterton, IN, her husband of 33 years William Donald Schmidt, her daughter Emily Louise Schmidt (both of Elk Grove Village, IL), and her two cats (Tanoshii (meaning pleasant or delightful), and Aiko (meaning love child)). Emily currently attends Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, IL.

Her grandparents include Emma Sophie (Droegemueller) Plass (deceased), George Hugo Plass (deceased), Dorothy Louise (Dost) Wodrich (deceased), and Earl Lawrence Wodrich (deceased). Her mother and father in-laws include Charles Joseph Trinkler, Linda Dawn (Groff) Trinkler, Donald Herbert Schmidt (wife Susanne), and Judie Lee (Reck) Schmidt (deceased). Her brothers and sisters in law include Lara Diane (Trinkler) Bernichio (husband Joe), Thomas Allen Schmidt (wife Dena), David Llyod Schmidt (deceased), Larry Edward Schmidt (wife Nancy), and Laura Suzanne (Schmidt) Balinao (husband Audie). Her nephews and nieces include Ethan Charles Wodrich, Abby Josephine Wodrich, Emma Dawn Wodrich (deceased), Joseph David Schmidt, Melissa Sue (Hatmaker) Dewey, Kierri Suzanne Hatmaker, Melony Lynn (Schmidt) Covault, and Benjamin Elliott Weatherford.

She attended Immanuel Lutheran School (Valparaiso, IN), Valparaiso High School, Butler University (BS), Indiana University (MLS), and Winona State University (MBA). She had many fond memories about her friendships from and participation in the Butler University Marching Band. She was a librarian for the past 34 years in both University and Public Libraries in Indiana, Wisconsin, and Illinois. She loved books, puzzles, game shows, Amazing Race, movies, hiking, traveling, and especially cruises.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and funeral services will be from 11:00 a.m. to 11.45 a.m. (officiated by Rev. Stephen Schumacher of Bethany Lutheran Church in Naperville, IL) at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME (9039 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN 46322). The funeral procession will start following the funeral service, and the graveside services will be 15 to 20 minutes away at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens (8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307).

The family wishes to advise attendees that Kathy asked to be cremated so the visitation and services will be with her remains in lieu of a viewing.

