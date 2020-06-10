Kathy Sargent
Kathy Sargent

ANNISTON, AL - Mrs. Kathy Sargent 73, of Anniston, passed away on June 6, 2020 at her home.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Glenn Allan Sargent; daughter, Sara Spaner; grandson, Noah Fisher; sister, Patsy Langford; beloved dog, Winston; best friend, Mary Grafen; friends, Darlene Gorman, Valerie Sudbury, Ginger Jasleniecki; cousin in law, Ed and Dean Young, and a host of extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Ebenerzer Pitchford and Mayne Evelyn Webb.

Mrs. Sargent was born on November 6, 1946 in Austin, Texas.

At Mrs. Sargent's request, there will be no services.



Published in The Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
