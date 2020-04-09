Katina "Kathy" Mamounas (nee Karakozis)

PORTAGE, IN - Katina "Kathy" Mamounas (nee Karakozis), age 72, of Portage, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Katina is survived by her son, George (Jennifer Klemm) Mamounas; grandchildren: Pantelis, Eleftheris, Katina, Pete, Alex (and their mother, Amy Mamounas), Giovanni (and his mother Ashley Strazzante); brothers: John and Marko (Maggie) Karakozis; sister-in-laws: Antonia Mamounas, Paraskevi Karakozis, Maria Karakozis, and Sotiria Mamounas; and many nieces, nephews and god children.

Katina was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Mamounas; son, Mike Mamounas; parents: Mihail and Kallopie Karakozis; in-laws: George and Maria Mamounas; brothers: George Karakozis and Gus Karakozis; sister, Paraskevi (Pete) Tsilimos; brother-in-law, Stavros Mamounas; and sister-in-law, Angeliki Karakozis.

Katina belonged to Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, St. Helen's Philoptohos, Kanaris/Agia Markella Chios Society. She enjoyed working in the family business-Rosewood Family Dining in Portage. Katina was a kind, giving and generous person who loved with all her heart. She always had a smile on her face. Katina was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, godmother, aunt and friend.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, private services with immediate family only will be handled by GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Katina will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

During this difficult time of private services due to COVID-19, you may show your support by participating in the "Hugs from Home" program where your message of love and support will be attached to a balloon and placed in the chapel for the family. To leave a "Hug from Home" go to: www.geisenfuneralhome.com/hugs-from-home/.

For those wishing to view the Funeral Services via live streaming, go to the Geisen Funeral Homes Facebook page at www.facebook.com/geisenfuneralhome/on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST. You must first log into your personal FB page, then search for Geisen Funeral Homes Geisen Pet Loss Centre. The live stream will pop up when the service begins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church or the Portage Township Food Pantry.

