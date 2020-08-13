1/
Kay E. Oppman
Kay E. Oppman

CROWN POINT, IN - Kay E. Oppman, age 83 of Crown Point, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

She is survived by husband of 63 years, Douglas; two children: Douglas Oppman and Kimberly Oppman; four grandchildren: Courtney Rae Oppman; John (Kristin) Camery, Gregory (fiance Emmaline Law) Oppman, Christopher (Elizabeth) Camery; two great-grandchildren: Sullivan Camery and Theodore Law Oppman; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter, Tami Camery; son, Thomas Oppman; parents, Curtis and Nettie Hansen; sister, Donna Norton.

Kay is a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She was very active in her church's Peace and Social Justice Commission, including Feeding the Flock. Kay was a graduate of Gary Edison High School, Class of 1954. She was a den mother for Cub Scouts and was a Girl Scout leader. Kay enjoyed being a room mother for her children's elementary school.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55) on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 200 E. 78th Avenue, Merrillville, with Rev. James Meade officiating. At rest Calvary Cemetery, Portage. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Meals on Wheels.

Please remember, due to recently enacted state measures, masks MUST be worn while attending her visitation and services. Please bring a mask.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



Published in The Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
1-219-663-4302
