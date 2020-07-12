Kylee Rae VanHorn

CALIFORNIA - Kylee Rae VanHorn age 25 of California formerly of Indiana passed away on June 24, 2020. Born on March 21, 1995 to Paul and Kelli Zdonek-Van Horn. Kylee worked for 5 Guys in California. She enjoyed drawing, music, writing, painting, fishing, loved animals, especially her cat "Socks". Kylee was a beautiful soul, very kind, very funny and had a smile that could light up a room and make anyone's day better, she also had a great sense of humor and loved making everyone laugh.

She leaves to cherish her memory, parents, Paul Van Horn, Kelli Van Horn, siblings, Michael Van Horn, Kyle Davis, Erica (Tyler) Van Horn-Hyde, TJ "Sissy" Riley. grandparents; Robert (Patricia) Zdonek, aunt, Carla (Sean) Zdonex-Lynch, Ann (Roy) Caldwell-Bowen "aunttauntie" many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sherry Gas, Dan(Bev) Nelson and cousin, Tara Woodruff-Matthews.

A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 2-6 PM at the American Legion Post 454, 3139 Michigan Street, Hobart, IN 46342. To sign the online guest book or light a candle in Kylee's memory visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.

Kylee will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.