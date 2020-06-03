Kazimierz T. Kaminski
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kazimierz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kazimierz T. Kaminski CROWN POINT, IN - Kazimierz T. Kaminski, 94 of Crown Point, passed away at his home Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born December 20, 1925 in Kartuzy, Poland to the late Jan and Pelagja (Stanek) Kaminski. Kazimierz retired from EJ&E Railroad, where he worked for 31 years. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Valparaiso. In July of 1948 in Zolder, Belgium, Kazimierz married Czeslawa Bryl who preceded him in death in 2019. He is survived by his children, Donna (James) Epler, Eva (Kenneth) Marrs, and Mary (Gary) Pause; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; sister-in-law, Danuta Nadolski; and three nephews. He was also preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. Private Family Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held with burial at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church for Masses in memory of Kazimierz. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved