Kazimierz T. Kaminski CROWN POINT, IN - Kazimierz T. Kaminski, 94 of Crown Point, passed away at his home Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born December 20, 1925 in Kartuzy, Poland to the late Jan and Pelagja (Stanek) Kaminski. Kazimierz retired from EJ&E Railroad, where he worked for 31 years. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Valparaiso. In July of 1948 in Zolder, Belgium, Kazimierz married Czeslawa Bryl who preceded him in death in 2019. He is survived by his children, Donna (James) Epler, Eva (Kenneth) Marrs, and Mary (Gary) Pause; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; sister-in-law, Danuta Nadolski; and three nephews. He was also preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. Private Family Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held with burial at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church for Masses in memory of Kazimierz. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store