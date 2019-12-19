Keith A. Cavanaugh

GRIFFITH, IN - Keith A. Cavanaugh, age 65 of Griffith, passed away December 13, 2019. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Keith will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Patricia; grandchildren: Devlyn and Maria; siblings: Robert, Jr. He is survived by his daughters: Kari (John) Parker and Krystal (Thomas) Kennedy; niece, Candace Cavanaugh.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 p.m., beginning with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com