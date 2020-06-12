Keith A. LaCrosse
Keith A. LaCrosse

HAMMOND, IN - Keith A. LaCrosse, age 60, of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his side., following a 2-1/2 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carol; children, Allen (Kim) LaCrosse of Owensboro, KY, Carol Beaver of Hammond, IN, Robert (Anna) Nolbertowicz of Lowell, IN, George (Trish) Nolbertowicz of Louisville, KY, Anna (Joe) Esparza of Whiting, IN, and Theresa (Mark) Zvonar of Whiting, IN; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Faith Carlson of Hugo, Colorado; two brothers, Carl M. Jr. (Lu) LaCrosse of Harrisburg, IL, and Charles "Chuck" (Carolyn Foley) Bonnell of McEwen, TN; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl Sr. and Julia LaCrosse; and sister, Hope Brinegar Poe.

Visitation on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), from 4:00-8:00 P.M. (with a limit of 50 people in the Funeral Home at one time, masks and social distancing are required). Cremation to follow.

Keith was a retired employee of Area Plumbing in Hammond. He was the past District Deputy Grand Exaulted Ruler of the Elks Lodge 485 of Hammond. Keith was a member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge 1783 of Whiting. A very special thank you to the Area Plumbing family for their support, care, and concern to Keith and our family during this difficult time.



Published in The Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
