Keith A. Wood
Keith A. Wood

CROWN POINT, IN - Keith A. Wood, age 49, of Crown Point, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was an officer with the Cedar Lake Police Department for 24 years. During that time, he was also a K9 officer with his partner, Larry. Keith enjoyed spending time with his family and was a supportive coach for both of his kid's baseball and softball careers. He enjoyed fishing, baseball, motorcycles, paintballing, golfing, video games, and was an active gun enthusiast as well as a longtime Cubs fan.

Keith's true love and passion for life was his wife, Cathy and children, Tyler and Sydney. He has and always will be their guardian angel. Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Wood; nephew, Adian Wright. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Wood; son, Tyler Wood, daughter, Sydney Wood; father, Ronald Wood; sister, Emily Wright.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com.




Published in The Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
1
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
