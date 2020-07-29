1/1
Keith Brandon Dowdell Sr.
Keith Brandon Dowdell, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Keith Brandon Dowdell, Sr. was born and raised in East Chicago, IN on February 24, 1962. On Saturday, July 18, 2020, he passed away at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. He spent most of his life working at the Steel Mill, but his true passion was music. At a young age, he was DJ'ing at parties and clubs. He continued his love for music even past his young adult days. There wasn't a day that went by that he wasn't blaring his favorite music while tapping his feet and playing his "air drum set." For those who knew Keith, they knew that he thought he was an extension of The Gap Band.

He is preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Hattie Dowdell. He is survived by his wife, Yolanda Dowdell; children Keith Brandon Dowdell, Jr., Devin (James) Natay Wright, Keon (Angelica) Darrell Dowdell, Darian Tarrell Dowdell; step-sons Patrick and Garren Johnson; eight grandchildren; siblings Paulette Rankin, Constance Dowdell, Dana Dowdell, Leonard (Annette) Dowdell, Sherman (Etta) Dowdell, Wesley Dowdell, and Clifton (Charity) Dowdell and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
