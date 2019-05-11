Kelly Ann Owen (nee Loftus)

VALPARAISO, IN - Kelly Ann Owen (nee Loftus), age 55, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Kelly is survived by her husband: John; children: Jessica Kotvasz and Jordan Owen; brothers: Scott (Carlynn) Loftus, Paul (Elaine Doyle) Loftus; father: Richard Loftus; and nieces: Kaelynn and Shelby Loftus.

Kelly was preceded in death by her mother: Arlene Loftus; and brother: Keith Loftus.Kelly worked as a Respiratory Therapist. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, friends and especially her loving husband.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, May 13, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 PM with Fr. Jerry Schweitzer officiating. Services will end at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Kelly's name to Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso.

