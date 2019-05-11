Kelly Ann (Loftus) Owen

  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. "
    - John Blakeslee
  • "John & Jessie, to even be writing this is seems so..."
    - Lisa & Scott Vickers
  • "Saddened for a loss for so many to early. Rest In Peace. ..."
  • "We are all so sorry for the sudden loss of Kelly. We only..."
    - Natalie Doyle
  • "To Uncle Richard, and family and husband John. I was very..."
    - Joann Foral
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(219)-769-3322
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
Kelly Ann Owen (nee Loftus)

VALPARAISO, IN - Kelly Ann Owen (nee Loftus), age 55, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Kelly is survived by her husband: John; children: Jessica Kotvasz and Jordan Owen; brothers: Scott (Carlynn) Loftus, Paul (Elaine Doyle) Loftus; father: Richard Loftus; and nieces: Kaelynn and Shelby Loftus.

Kelly was preceded in death by her mother: Arlene Loftus; and brother: Keith Loftus.Kelly worked as a Respiratory Therapist. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, friends and especially her loving husband.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, May 13, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 PM with Fr. Jerry Schweitzer officiating. Services will end at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Kelly's name to Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso.

Sign Kelly's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 769-3322.


Published in The Times on May 11, 2019
