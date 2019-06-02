Ken A. Gustafson

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ken A. Gustafson age 77 of Schererville, formerly of Glenwood, IL passed away Monday May 27, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Betty Gustafson, son Roger (Karin) Gustafson, daughter Beth (Claire) Brooks, grandchildren Cody Gustafson, Niklas Gustafson, Riley Brooks, and Quinn Brooks. He is preceded in death by his father Adrian Gustafson, mother Lisa Gustafson, and brother Kurt Gustafson.

All services are private.

Ken was a graduate of CVS class of 1959. He worked as a consultant for the rail road. He enjoyed boating, railroads, St. Pete Beach Florida, his family and grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com