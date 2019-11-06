Kendall G. Smith

DULUTH, MN - Kendall G. Smith, age 73, of Duluth, MN, passed away peacefully in the house that he built in Valparaiso, IN on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Kendall is survived by his children: Nicholas (Tiffany) Smith, Christopher (Cindy) Smith, Marika "Margaret" (Jordan) Pierson, and Samuel (Vanessa) Coveris; grandchildren: Collin, Caden, Kendall, Bryce and Theo; brothers: Charles (Robin) Smith, Steven (Kelly) Smith and Michael Beuglas; sisters: Debbie (Warren) Griffith, Roberta Mesko, Ruth Ann (Mike) Horowitz and Lorraine (Tom Bogus) Angel; and many nieces and nephews.

Kendall was preceded in death by his very loving wife, Kristine Coveris Smith; and parents: George and Margaret Smith.

Kendall attended Morton Senior High School and graduated in 1964. He received his Eagle Scout Award and later became an Assistant Scout Master for Troup 157 in DeMotte, IN. Kendall went on to build houses with his father. He eventually struck out on his own; owning two construction companies. All four of his children worked with him building houses. Kendall was a member of AHEPA, AA and Fraternal Order of Eagles in Valparaiso. He was a past member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church and current member of Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Duluth, MN.

The family would like to thank Fr. Timothy Sas, Hospice of the Calumet Area and Ingrid's Caregivers (especially, Mary), for their loving care of Kendall.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Memorial donations may be given in Kendall's name to the Order of the AHEPA (https://ahepa.org/donate/) or the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (www.netrf.org/donate).

