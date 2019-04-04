Kenita A. Kersten

PORTAGE, IN - Kenita A. Kersten, age 79, of Portage passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso. She was born February 22, 1940 in Gary, IN to the late Kenneth and Lois (nee Thompson) Nelson. On June 22, 1963 Kenita married her late husband Ronald C. Kersten in Portage, IN. From 1987-1999 she worked as a clerk at the Department of Motor Vehicle and was a member of Theta Gamma Theta Gamma Theta Sorority. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Kenita is survived by her two daughters, Leanne M. Kersten and Lynne E. (Clifton) Rule; brother, Harlan "Lee" (Dottie) Nelson; special honorary grandchild, Elizabeth Black German; sister-in-law, Sally Nelson; eight nieces and one nephew; special friend, Nancy Spencer and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; her parents and her brother, Jerry Nelson. In lieu of flowers donations to the Porter County Animal Shelter, 3355 Bertholet Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46383 in Kenita's memory would be appreciated.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. directly at Chesterton Cemetery, 300 E. Porter Ave., Chesterton, IN 46304, with Pastor Ben Ahlersmeyer officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368.