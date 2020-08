Kenneth A. Stoddard and Robert Eugene Stoddard

In Loving Memory of

Kenneth A. Stoddard

8/10/1949 - 12/10/2017

Robert Eugene Stoddard

8/11/1950 - 8/5/2018

Though we miss you always each and every day It seems to hit us even more because it is your birthday. We send wishes to Heaven carried to you, upon a prayer to the place where you are now with sweet, tender love and care. Love, Lorraine, Michael, Elizabeth, Angeline, Joseph and Grandchildren.