Kenneth A. Broholm

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kenneth A. Broholm, age 83, late of Schererville, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret Broholm (nee Raab). Devoted father of Kenneth (Lisa) Broholm and Denise (Robert) Briggs. Proud grandfather of Kenneth (Kristen), Amelia (Ross) MacArthur, Randall (John) Newton, Alexandra (Ryan) Plessner, and Steven; great-grandfather of Zoey, Jack, James, and Luke. Dear brother of Donald (Jean) Broholm, late Elmer "Bud" (Dorothy) Broholm, late Janet Horner, and the late Roger Broholm. Preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Viola Broholm.

Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Crohn's Foundation Attn: Memorial Gift (P.O. Box 1245 Albert, Lea, MN 56007) appreciated. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.