Kenneth Alan Winston

TUCSON, AZ - Kenneth Alan Winston passed peacefully in Tucson, AZ on February 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Ken is survived by his wife of fifty years, Tana; his sons: Jeff (Dana) and Matt (Bailey Kennett); his sister, Cheryl Bedwell (Bill); sister-in-law, Jill Ranney Juskiewicz; nephews: Brandon Bedwell and Zach Zubaty; and great niece and nephew, Rosey and Ben Bedwell. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Virginia Winston; sister, Ginni and brother, Donald Scott Winston.

Ken was born on September 27, 1947 in Tucson, Arizona. He was a proud Hobart High "Brickie". He received his undergraduate degree and Masters Degree from Indiana University Bloomington where he was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity and played on the IU baseball team for three years. He was employed by The School Town of Highland, IN for 40 years where he served as a science teacher, Dean of Students, Assistant Principal, and Principal at Highland Middle School. Ken devoted his life to bettering the youth of the community, and spent countless years as a baseball and football coach.

Ken was known for his calm demeanor, infinite patience, and sharp sense of humor. He was an avid reader, a mediocre golfer, a master of grilling steaks, and talented mixologist. Ken was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, despite many years of bitter disappointment.

A Celebration of his life is planned on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Meadows Park Gazebo in Highland, IN. Guests are asked to wear masks and social distance. Private burial of cremains will take place in Tucson, AZ, and Saugatuck, MI at a later date. Memorials can be made in his memory to Dollars for Scholars c/o Highland High School, Highland, IN, or a charity of your choosing.

The family asks that those unable to attend his celebration remember Ken and the role he played in your life in your own way... be it while watching a Cubs game, enjoying a good steak and a cold martini, or watching a beautiful sunset in the night sky.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com