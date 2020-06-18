Kenneth B. "Stash" Staniszewski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth B. Staniszewski "Stash"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kenneth B. Staniszewski "Stash", age 72 of East Chicago passed away on June 11, 2020.

He is survived by his caregivers: Laurie Bartell and Dave Sisak; sister, Christine (Rex) Chapman; children: Kenny (Kate) Stanis, Joey Stanis, Kevin (Wendy) Staniszewski, Julie Estrada, Mason Staniszewski; grandchildren and loving nephews: Stanley Jr., Mark (Rachel), Paul (Nicki) and numerous other nieces and nephews; special friends: John and Lynda, Teresa and Jesse, Joe M., Anita and Malcolm.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents, Stanley and Marge Staniszewski; brothers: Stanley and David; nephew, Frankie.

There will be a memorial visitation and service of remembrance on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, IN. At rest St. John Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Ken was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Union Tank with 42 years of service and BP Amoco.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 322-6616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved