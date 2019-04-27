Kenneth Blake King

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF MISSISSIPPI - Kenneth Blake King, age 83 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife Phyllis Sue (nee Peters) King. Loving father of Cheryl (Terry) Kapteyn. Cherished grandfather and Bumps of: Eric (Kay) Kapteyn, Kelly (Shawn) Evers, Jaclyn (Patrick) Lenehan and Michelle (Dan) Svendsen. And great grandfather of John, Jaxon, Trey, Levi, Giana, Naomi, Neela, AJ, Gabrielle, Sophia, and Charlotte. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving parents Samuel and Della (nee Courtney) King, infant son Kelvin Blake King, and brother Marvin Troy King. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Kenneth will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Church (PCA), 3134 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Pastor Ben Kappers officiating. Interment will be private.

Kenneth was a proud United States Army Veteran, he retired from Leavitt Tube and Metal in Chicago, was a member of First Church (PCA) in Lansing, IL he was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved attending his grandchildren's events. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Kenneth's name to First Church (PCA) Benevolent Fund. www.schroederlauer.com