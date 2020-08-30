Kenneth C. Coppage

VALPARAISO, IN - Kenneth C. Coppage, age 92, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Kenneth was born April 1,1928 in Crown Point, Indiana to Benjamin and Mattie (nee Osterdoc) Coppage. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1954, he married Martha Homan, who he affectionately referred to as "my honey," and they enjoyed 55 happy years of marriage. He was a retired machinist, having worked over 39 years at Calumet Machine & Welding. Kenneth was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian of Valparaiso and formerly a member of Grace Reformed Church of Lansing. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with the family.

Kenneth is survived by two sons, Ben (Sue) Coppage and Nicholas Coppage; grandchildren, Eric and Derrick Weber and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Elle Weber and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brothers Ray, Howard and Glenn, and his sisters Dorothy, Cora Mae, Selma and Betty.

Funeral services are Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Richard Greene officiating at Good Shepherd Presbyterian, 1901 Evans Ave. Valparaiso, Indiana 46383. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation is Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219)-942-2109. Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing will be required. (We understand and recommend not attending services due to health and / or COVID concerns.) Online condolences maybe made at

