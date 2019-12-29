Kenneth C. Passe

BENSON, NC - Kenneth C. Passe, 85, of Benson, North Carolina formerly of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born April 6, 1934 to Herbert and Myrtle (Laqua) Passe, graduated from Gerstmeyer Tech in Terre Haute and served proudly with the U.S. Navy Seabees. Ken made his career for 42 years as a lineman with Nipsco and had been a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso.

On July 10, 1976 he married Sharon (Evers) Ashton who survives along with his son, David Passe of Michigan, step-children: John Ashton of Michigan and Jennifer Ashton-Newbrough (Tim) of Clayton, NC, step-grandchildren, Keith and Kirstie Ashton and Ella & Jake Newbrough. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Wanda (Passage) Passe, brother, Gerald Passe and sister, Elizabeth Shadow.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. and private burial to follow at Blachly Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .